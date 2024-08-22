Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.090–0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.7 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.09)-$(0.90) EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOLF. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. New Street Research cut shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

