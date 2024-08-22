Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $16.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.88. 1,108,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,593,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 284.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.