Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. W&T Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. W&T Offshore pays out -26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 1 2 0 1 2.25 W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 244.37%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore -4.51% -103.71% -2.00%

Risk & Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $13.99 billion N/A $1.66 billion N/A N/A W&T Offshore $532.66 million 0.62 $15.60 million ($0.15) -15.10

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

