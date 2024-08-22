Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Workday Profile



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

