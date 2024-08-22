Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $0.25

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $0.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 8.7 %

WKHS opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.57.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,005.23% and a negative return on equity of 138.20%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,960 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

