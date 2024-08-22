Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $0.25

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $0.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Workhorse Group Stock Down 8.7 %
WKHS opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.57.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,005.23% and a negative return on equity of 138.20%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.
