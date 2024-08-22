World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) CEO Michael J. Kasbar Sells 58,948 Shares

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

