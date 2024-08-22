World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,056,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,637,000 after buying an additional 146,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 52,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,358,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after buying an additional 149,433 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Kinect Stock Up 1.0 %

WKC opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. World Kinect’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

