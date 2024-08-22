WSP Global Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

WSP stock opened at C$226.95 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$174.39 and a 52 week high of C$230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The company has a market cap of C$28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$217.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$214.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

