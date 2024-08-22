WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$261.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$252.00 to C$261.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$254.50.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current year.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
