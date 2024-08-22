Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XHR opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XHR. B. Riley decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

