Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of XPOF opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $23.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $2,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $1,849,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

