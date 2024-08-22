YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $46.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in YETI by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $41.08 on Monday. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

