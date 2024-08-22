YHN Acquisition I Ltd. (YHNAU) Announces August 26th IPO

YHN Acquisition I Ltd. (YHNAU) is planning to raise $60 million in an IPO on the week of August 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $78 million.

Lucid Capital Markets acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

YHN Acquisition I Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a new blank check company, incorporated in 2023. WeÂ intend to search for businesses with strong management teams. We have not chosen a region or a sector. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) CEO Satoshi Tominaga is the managing partner of Norwich Capital, a financial services firm that focuses on SPACs, the prospectus says. CFO Yangyujia An is the vice chair of Norwich Capital, according to the prospectus. (Note: YHN Acquisition I Limited filed with the SEC to public on May 10, 2024, and disclosed terms: 6.0 million units at $10.00 each to raise $60.0 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of a share upon the completion of an initial business combination.) . “.

YHN Acquisition I Ltd. was founded in 2023 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 2/F, Hang Seng Building 200 Hennessy Road, Wanchai Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 54998101.

