York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

York Water Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. York Water has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $558.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

York Water Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 17,525.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in York Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

