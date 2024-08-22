York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
York Water Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. York Water has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $558.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water
York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
