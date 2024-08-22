Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,509,441 over the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 256,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 65,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

