Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $10.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.83. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.38 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.12.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $217.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $218.79. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,098,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,847,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

