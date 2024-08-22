Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $24,857,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

