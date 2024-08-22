Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revvity in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

RVTY opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $128.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 2.3% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

