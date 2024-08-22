Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BWA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $75,489,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.