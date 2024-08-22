Zacks Research Comments on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.