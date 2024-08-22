Zacks Research Comments on Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.77 EPS.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $303.83 on Thursday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.
In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
