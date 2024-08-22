Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.13 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $191.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.