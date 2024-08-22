Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

