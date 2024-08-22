Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

