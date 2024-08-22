Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AWK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

AWK opened at $140.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

