Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.