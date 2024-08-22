Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUN

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 522,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 77.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 201,615 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.