Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUN
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of HUN opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $28.36.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 522,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 77.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 201,615 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.