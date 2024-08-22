Zacks Research Weighs in on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.90 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $289.27 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $292.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,594,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

