Zacks Research Weighs in on EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

EverQuote Stock Down 5.2 %

EVER stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after buying an additional 169,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 199,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $124,693.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,191,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,513 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

