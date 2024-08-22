Zacks Small Cap Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

