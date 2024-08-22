Zacks Small Cap Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kamada in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Kamada alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.