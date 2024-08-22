ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Price Target Cut to $26.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 7.4 %

NYSE ZK traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.09. 343,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $17,478,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

