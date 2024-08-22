Zenon S. Nie Purchases 8,085 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Zenon S. Nie bought 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $291,207.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Shares of CRWS opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Crafts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 11.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Stories

