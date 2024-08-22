Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $199,691.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $199,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,857.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,208 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $169,510.72.

On Thursday, August 8th, Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,096,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zillow Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selkirk Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

