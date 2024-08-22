ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.55 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). Approximately 1,028,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 723,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).
ZOO Digital Group Trading Up 4.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The company has a market capitalization of £49.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.10.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.
