Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ZM opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $283,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $283,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

