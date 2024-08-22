Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $78.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,868. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

