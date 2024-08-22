Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.84.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,666.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.