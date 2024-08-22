Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $60.23, but opened at $61.81. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 1,049,532 shares.

The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

