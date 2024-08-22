ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Plans $0.35 Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.