ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Plans $0.35 Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 6.1 %
NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.