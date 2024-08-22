Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 2,090.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,158 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 24.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,774 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $553.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

