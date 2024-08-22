Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Zuora stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after purchasing an additional 917,565 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $6,392,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 13.5% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

