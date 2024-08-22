Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $115-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.13 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.560-0.580 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 383,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $131,967.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

