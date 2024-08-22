Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.5-461.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.96 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.560-0.580 EPS.

Zuora Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 383,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $527,899.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $131,967.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

