Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $9.53. Zuora shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 383,138 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zuora

Zuora Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.