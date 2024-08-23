10,590 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $85,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $28.82 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

