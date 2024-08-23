1,130 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,130 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 764,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

