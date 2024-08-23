1,184 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,977,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 201,764 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 662.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $194.38 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.