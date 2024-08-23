14,205 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,205 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NOV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NOV by 18.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in NOV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

