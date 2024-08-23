1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $158,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Copart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370,188 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.24 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
